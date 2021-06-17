Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,722 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 79.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $620,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.26. 1,163,074 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43.

