Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,094 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54,094 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.7% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 613,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 107.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 59,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

