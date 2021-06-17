Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 86,267 Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,272,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,441,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 437,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM stock remained flat at $$38.98 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.