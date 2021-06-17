Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,085 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

