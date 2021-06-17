Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

BATS ECH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 430,276 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.