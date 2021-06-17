Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,054 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 1.3% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,546,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.31. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,910. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77.

