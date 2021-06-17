Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crabel Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $219.28. The company had a trading volume of 55,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $151.35 and a twelve month high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

