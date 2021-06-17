Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Crane stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,981. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

