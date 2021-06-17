Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,094.55 ($53.50). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,036 ($52.73), with a volume of 64,751 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

Get Cranswick alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,860.76. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

In related news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Insiders have sold 3,907 shares of company stock valued at $14,761,052 over the last quarter.

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.