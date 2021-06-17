Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 13th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40.

