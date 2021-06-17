Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,549 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278,279 shares of company stock worth $198,789,855.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

