Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.