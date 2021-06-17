Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 48.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.