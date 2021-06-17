Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 176,915 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,915 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $177.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

