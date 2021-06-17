Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,827 shares of company stock worth $15,812,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.