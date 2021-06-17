Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.48.

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.60. 595,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.98 million and a PE ratio of -24.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

