Critical Contrast: Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pharma Mar and ROHM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Mar 0 1 0 0 2.00 ROHM 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Pharma Mar has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharma Mar and ROHM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Mar $96.12 million 18.49 -$12.74 million N/A N/A ROHM $3.40 billion 2.77 $235.81 million N/A N/A

ROHM has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma Mar and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A ROHM 10.27% 5.18% 4.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ROHM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ROHM beats Pharma Mar on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas and for ovarian cancer; Aplidin for treating multiple myeloma; and Zepzelca for treating patients with small cell lung cancer. The company also develops clinical-stage programs, including PM184 and PM14. In addition, it develops and markets diagnostics kits; and develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. Pharma Mar, S.A. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About ROHM

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers. It also provides discrete semiconductor products, such as diodes, bipolar transistors, and MOSFETs. In addition, the company offers power devices, including SiC power devices, IGBT, IPM, and power diodes and transistors; passive devices, such as resistors, tantalum capacitors, and conductive polymer capacitors; opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors; and modules, including power modules, wireless communication modules, print heads, and battery less radio modules, as well as chipsets. Its products are used for the industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and PC/communications applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.