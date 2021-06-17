Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Critical Elements Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CRECF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,054. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

