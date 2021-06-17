Critical Survey: Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) versus BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.62% 161.94% 8.00%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 7 9 1 2.65

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.47 -$166.33 million N/A N/A BJ’s Wholesale Club $15.43 billion 0.41 $421.03 million $3.09 15.07

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app. As of March 5, 2021, it operated 221 warehouse clubs and 151 gas stations in 17 states. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

