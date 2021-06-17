Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.13 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

