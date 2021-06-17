Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Downgraded by Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$18.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.61.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.44. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

