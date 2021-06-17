CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.30 million-324.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.19 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-0.410 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $235.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.24 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $70,963,019. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

