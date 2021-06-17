Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Stock Price Down 5%

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

