Crust Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.02 or 0.01839381 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

