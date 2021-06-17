Cryptonovae Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $101,481.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00179819 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.00934860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,748.53 or 1.00196354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,740,222 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

