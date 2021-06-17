CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CSPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,412. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.77 and a beta of 1.77.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

