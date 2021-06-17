Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

NYSE CULP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,569. The firm has a market cap of $210.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20. Culp has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Get Culp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.