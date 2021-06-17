Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,696,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of CMI opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.