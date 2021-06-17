CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Large Volume Increase

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 828,946 shares.The stock last traded at $69.41 and had previously closed at $73.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.