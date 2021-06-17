Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $18.56 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.91. The stock had a trading volume of 95,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,899. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $187.20 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

