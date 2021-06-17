Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $28.01 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

MCD traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.83. 31,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,623. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

