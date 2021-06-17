Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $58.69 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,645 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.38. The company had a trading volume of 215,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,680. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $432.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

