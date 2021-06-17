Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.51.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.14. 290,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $202.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

