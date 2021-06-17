Daniel J. Moorhead Sells 3,000 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZYXI opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $523.05 million, a PE ratio of 93.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zynex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Zynex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

