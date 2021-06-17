Daniele Addis Sells 11,862 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CCRN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $701.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
