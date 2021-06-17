Daniele Addis Sells 11,862 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCRN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $701.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 64,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

