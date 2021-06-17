Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €52.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €52.00 ($61.18) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

Danone stock opened at €59.34 ($69.81) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €58.89. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

