Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DANOY. BNP Paribas downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

