Daren Hull Sells 15,000 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $422.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

