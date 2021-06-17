Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.12

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $611,587.51 and $21,603.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00200612 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.54 or 0.00623640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,206,740 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.