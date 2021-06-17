Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.32.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

