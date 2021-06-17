David H. Ferdman Sells 5,000 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CONE stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
