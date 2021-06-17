David H. Ferdman Sells 5,000 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CONE stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.