DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. 40,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

