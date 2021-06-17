DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

DCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of DCP opened at $31.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

