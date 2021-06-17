Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.38. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 110,793 shares changing hands.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

