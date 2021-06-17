Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Market Cap Reaches $30,845.95 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $30,845.95 and $1.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00140315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00178989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.18 or 0.00911523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,618.83 or 0.99918528 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market

