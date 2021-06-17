Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 13th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

DCPH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $36.99. 11,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,412. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

