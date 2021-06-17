DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, DeGate has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $26.58 million and $35,780.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00180182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00911323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,723.91 or 1.00141422 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

