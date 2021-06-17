DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $314,303.08 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $314,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $119,453.40.
- On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00.
DMTK opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $20,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
