DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $314,303.08 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $314,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $119,453.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00.

DMTK opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $20,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.