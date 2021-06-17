Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $256.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

