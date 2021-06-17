Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $140.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of EMN opened at $121.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

